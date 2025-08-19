Hello Tacticians!

We just released a new update for Skygard Arena which includes several quality of life improvements and various bug fixes. This should make the whole game even clearer and your experience smoother!

Also, the game is very close to reaching 50 reviews, which would unlock the "Very Positive" reviews tag! If you have enjoyed playing Skygard Arena, feel free to leave a review, it helps us a lot ːsteamthumbsupː

Enjoy the update and see you in the Arena!

The Gemelli Games team

Patch Notes - Quality Of Life Update - v0.9.4

New QoL Feature: Combat Log!

We have added the combat log on the bottom right hand side of the screen during battles.

The combat log keeps track of all actions and interactions during battle: actions used, activation of a Relic's effect, movements, Pillar capture, ultimate charges gains...

You can scroll upwards while hovering on the combat log to review a previous event.

New QoL Feature: Quick Restart

During a Campaign mission, you can now press Escape and hit the Restart button to restart the mission with the same team directly. You no longer need to go back to a Camp and go through dialogues and the teambuilder screen. This should come in handy if you're looking to achieve a specific Quest and want to quickly retry a mission!

Hitting the other button (Exit Mission) will now take you to the Campaign timeline instead of the Camp of the previous mission.

General User Experience Improvements

Reduced the delay between the start of the round and the start of the turn of the first Champion to play in several missions.

Bug Fixes