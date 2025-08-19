- New Store Power-Ups:
Permanently increase the character’s speed. Costs 1 coin.
Permanently increase the character’s height. Costs 1 coin.
Permanently increase the character’s fly speed. Costs 1 coin.
- Character Sheet Added: View your character’s stats at any time.
Happy Seeking :D
Early access 1.4 update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3534821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update