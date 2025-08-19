 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19660006 Edited 19 August 2025 – 21:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New Store Power-Ups:
Permanently increase the character’s speed. Costs 1 coin.
Permanently increase the character’s height. Costs 1 coin.
Permanently increase the character’s fly speed. Costs 1 coin.

- Character Sheet Added: View your character’s stats at any time.

Happy Seeking :D

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3534821
  • Loading history…
