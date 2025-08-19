 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659982 Edited 19 August 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

==Patch notes==

Changes:

  • Pop growth is slowed significantly past population of 10.

  • No longer extra resource is required during replanting.

  • Added an error report system. The errors are collected by Unity Analytics.

Fixes:

  • Depending on the version, recent saves from previous versions may now be loaded succesfully.

  • Exception "recruit is dying" is fixed

  • NullException due to PopGrowthSettings is fixed.

  • Book_TownUI.LerpToTown is fixed.

  • HighlighterMapManager.ClearHighlighterMap is fixed.

  • Vine groove not buildable issue fixed. potato seed saving issue fixed.

  • SpriteCollection`1\[T].get_Item (T action) issue is fixed.

Changed files in this update

