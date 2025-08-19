==Patch notes==
Changes:
Pop growth is slowed significantly past population of 10.
No longer extra resource is required during replanting.
Added an error report system. The errors are collected by Unity Analytics.
Fixes:
Depending on the version, recent saves from previous versions may now be loaded succesfully.
Exception "recruit is dying" is fixed
NullException due to PopGrowthSettings is fixed.
Book_TownUI.LerpToTown is fixed.
HighlighterMapManager.ClearHighlighterMap is fixed.
Vine groove not buildable issue fixed. potato seed saving issue fixed.
SpriteCollection`1\[T].get_Item (T action) issue is fixed.
Changed files in this update