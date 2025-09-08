hi! i have a few things to tell you about but the main thing is:



despelote is now available on mac!

the mac experts at panic helped us get a build ready. if you had been waiting for that to play it, now is your moment!

next, i wanted to show off some pictures of a special "screening" we did of the game in ecuador a couple of months ago. even though the core team that made despelote was very small, so many people helped us along the way and we wanted to thank everyone by inviting them to watch the whole game played live at a movie theater. plus, there was a little bonus show from sebastian who played some songs from the game soundtrack live!

sebastian and ian have been mixing the soundtrack together and it is almost ready for release. they've done a wonderful job integrating the music from the game with the ambiences we recorded in ecuador and i'm really excited for everyone to hear it.

finally, just a quick update on the nintendo switch release. we've been working very hard to optimize the game to run as smooth as possible on switch, and it is almost ready. we don't have a date to announce yet, but we hope we will very soon. so stay tuned!



that's all for now!

- julián