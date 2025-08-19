 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659856 Edited 19 August 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
  • Resolved an issue causing other players’ hands to jitter when moving them in multiplayer.
  • Fixed an issue causing the ping symbol to sometimes face the wrong direction and flicker.
  • Made some collider adjustments in Mid Stadium, Zevo Dome, Field of Dreams, and Koshien Stadium.
  • Your chosen slow motion preferences are now applied to AI batters.
  • Flags in Free Roam are now correctly double-sided.
  • The correct button texture has been applied to all calibration buttons.
  • Corrected several AI batting instances where the ball was being hit when the bat was not touching the ball.
  • Corrected some animations that were causing the AI to turn around in the middle of a throw.

Improvements:
  • Increased the speed of the spinning throw animation.
  • The look and feel of the customizer has been revamped.
  • Jeanie of the Robins team no longer has blue skin.
  • AI balancing adjustments in 1v1.

New Features:
  • Choose your position and never teleport in Single Player! Open the quick menu to change your position or reset to enable teleporting again. Coming soon to 1v1.
  • A catcher zone has been added to Free Roam. As a fielder, step into the zone to don the mask and chestplate!
  • Bat skins! Choose yours in the customizer today!
  • Mitt options have now been added to the customizer.
  • New coin amount purchase options.
  • New features video added to menu for first time build viewing.

