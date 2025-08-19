- Resolved an issue causing other players’ hands to jitter when moving them in multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue causing the ping symbol to sometimes face the wrong direction and flicker.
- Made some collider adjustments in Mid Stadium, Zevo Dome, Field of Dreams, and Koshien Stadium.
- Your chosen slow motion preferences are now applied to AI batters.
- Flags in Free Roam are now correctly double-sided.
- The correct button texture has been applied to all calibration buttons.
- Corrected several AI batting instances where the ball was being hit when the bat was not touching the ball.
- Corrected some animations that were causing the AI to turn around in the middle of a throw.
Improvements:
- Increased the speed of the spinning throw animation.
- The look and feel of the customizer has been revamped.
- Jeanie of the Robins team no longer has blue skin.
- AI balancing adjustments in 1v1.
New Features:
- Choose your position and never teleport in Single Player! Open the quick menu to change your position or reset to enable teleporting again. Coming soon to 1v1.
- A catcher zone has been added to Free Roam. As a fielder, step into the zone to don the mask and chestplate!
- Bat skins! Choose yours in the customizer today!
- Mitt options have now been added to the customizer.
- New coin amount purchase options.
- New features video added to menu for first time build viewing.
