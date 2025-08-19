- Fix for sight cone not working correctly after URP update

- Many fixes for monsters and items not appearing at the correct level when underwater on the map

- Throwing takes into account height now

- Items now spawn in corridors

- Traps can now be covered without allies triggering them by accident

- Added vsync toggle

- Take card now shows correct weight

- Fixed an issue where a barrel would break but leave the icon behind

- Fixed office fog being too thick

- Items occasionally will hide around the level and can be searched for; allies also uncover

- Fixed some shadow issues

- Minor bug fixes

