19 August 2025 Build 19659845 Edited 19 August 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fix for sight cone not working correctly after URP update
- Many fixes for monsters and items not appearing at the correct level when underwater on the map
- Throwing takes into account height now
- Items now spawn in corridors
- Traps can now be covered without allies triggering them by accident
- Added vsync toggle
- Take card now shows correct weight
- Fixed an issue where a barrel would break but leave the icon behind
- Fixed office fog being too thick
- Items occasionally will hide around the level and can be searched for; allies also uncover
- Fixed some shadow issues
- Minor bug fixes

