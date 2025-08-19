- Fix for sight cone not working correctly after URP update
- Many fixes for monsters and items not appearing at the correct level when underwater on the map
- Throwing takes into account height now
- Items now spawn in corridors
- Traps can now be covered without allies triggering them by accident
- Added vsync toggle
- Take card now shows correct weight
- Fixed an issue where a barrel would break but leave the icon behind
- Fixed office fog being too thick
- Items occasionally will hide around the level and can be searched for; allies also uncover
- Fixed some shadow issues
- Minor bug fixes
Update notes for Aug 19
Update notes via Steam Community
