19 August 2025 Build 19659836 Edited 19 August 2025 – 22:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Addressed performance issues introduced in previous patch. -Load times should now be faster. -Game files are now packed for better efficiency. This will affect the work flow for mod developers, but it shouldn't be too much of an issue to get past.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2941711
