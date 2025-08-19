Hi everyone,

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a week since Wildwood Down launched! 🎉

We’re blown away by the support, laughs, and kind words from everyone who’s played so far. From the bottom of our hearts thank you!



We’ve also been busy squashing some bugs and polishing things up based on your feedback. Here’s what’s new:

Added WASD and Arrow Key Movements for "keyboard and mouse" control scheme. Fixed Hint System to show subtle hints and then more obvious hints on the second check (Sometimes) We may do this more as we get time to implement it. Fixed "No Timed Events" Mode for a couple puzzles to work more efficiently. Added a visual for the "Wrestling Tutorial" to go along with the Dialogue explanation. Polished and Fixed some "controller" bugs. Squashed a few other minor bugs here and there. Also Wildwood Down is now STEAM DECK Verified!



We’re already working on more updates and quality-of-life improvements. Keep the feedback coming! Your input is helping us make the game better every day.

If you’ve enjoyed your time with Wildwood Down, leaving a Steam review really helps us spread the word to more players. So please take a moment and let us know what you think if you haven't yet! 🙏🙌 If you're waiting to complete the game you can always go back and edit your review when you finish the story.

Thank you all again for an amazing launch week! Here’s to you and yours!

- Micah & Luke @crashablestudios

Here's A fun little hype trailer sharing some reviews we've received so far! 🤙😁👍🙌