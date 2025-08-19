1. Formatting for large numbers
Numbers above 1000 now format to "K"
Numbers above 1,000,000 now format to "M"
Numbers above 1,000,000,000 now format to "B"
2. Auto clicker de-bounce timer
Enabling auto clicker now has a 3 second "de-bounce" count down, to avoid clicking the toggle again after enabling.
Formatting for large numbers, auto clicker de-bounce timer
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update