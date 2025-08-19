 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659755 Edited 19 August 2025 – 21:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Formatting for large numbers
Numbers above 1000 now format to "K"
Numbers above 1,000,000 now format to "M"
Numbers above 1,000,000,000 now format to "B"
2. Auto clicker de-bounce timer
Enabling auto clicker now has a 3 second "de-bounce" count down, to avoid clicking the toggle again after enabling.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3918191
