19 August 2025 Build 19659727 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Major improvements and optimizations for screen-space shaders: DOF, Motion Blur, SSAO, and more
- Enhanced grass rendering, with a reworked sway effect in the wind
- Fixed a potential crash during a side quest in the Village
- Restored missing quest items in the Rail
- Various minor fixes and documentation updates

