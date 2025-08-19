- Major improvements and optimizations for screen-space shaders: DOF, Motion Blur, SSAO, and more
- Enhanced grass rendering, with a reworked sway effect in the wind
- Fixed a potential crash during a side quest in the Village
- Restored missing quest items in the Rail
- Various minor fixes and documentation updates
