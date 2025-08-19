Adjustments- Modified game save code to help prevent corrupted saves on game crash
- Medium crystals used in house upgrades now give +2 instead of +10 (still gives 10 empty crystals)
- Set max particles for Wishing Well to 1000
- Reserved slots now have a blue background
- Reserved items can no longer be picked up when sell mode is enabled
Bug Fixes- Wishing Well scoreboard now hidden by default
- Witch’s Hut bottle now interactable with left click for brewing quest
- Pillow now calculates empty crystals to give correctly
Changed files in this update