Adjustments - Modified game save code to help prevent corrupted saves on game crash

- Medium crystals used in house upgrades now give +2 instead of +10 (still gives 10 empty crystals)

- Set max particles for Wishing Well to 1000

- Reserved slots now have a blue background

- Reserved items can no longer be picked up when sell mode is enabled



Bug Fixes - Wishing Well scoreboard now hidden by default

- Witch’s Hut bottle now interactable with left click for brewing quest

- Pillow now calculates empty crystals to give correctly