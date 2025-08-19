 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659702
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

-Bed update fixed after certain distance had passed that player became immortal for a few seconds, has been fixed.

-Certain Walls were indestructible that the player placed.

