Hey Loners,

The Zone just got stranger, prettier, and deadlier. This update brings new enemies, new systems, and tons of quality-of-life fixes that make every Picnic smoother and wilder.

👉 Jump back in, test the new features, and tell us what breaks. Your feedback shapes every step forward.

What’s New ⚡

Evolution Weather Cycle – When you recharge, Ice or Fire Orbs will spawn around you, causing CHILL or BURN. Shoot them and see what happens. 🧊🔥

New Enemies on Diamantina – meet the Vacuum and the Spinner, ready to ruin your day.

Events & Objectives Compass – no more getting lost mid-chaos.





Long Descriptions on Level Up – We're exposing all Curio's Stats for more clarity when choosing upgrades, you just need to toggle it on!

New Loading Screen – Style while you wait.

End Game Screenshot Export – share your OP build with the world

Peace Time – New Original Song to chill before the next storm.

New SFX for Coco Evolution, Instant Singularity, Banish UI, and Break Piñata VFX.

Visual Improvements

Animated level-up and mementos screens.

Boss and miniboss icons added to the endgame screen.

Polished Peace Time bar .

Fresh clouds in the Tutorial map.

Weapon Mod VFX overhauls: Pistol: Tri-Shot Shotgun: Bubbles

Adjusted VFX intensity for Icy Orbs, Snowman, Static Dash, Walkypot, and Portable Galaxy.

Better textures for the Dancing Chest (AKA Taka Chan) .

Cleaner stats tab background for readability.

Quality of Life

Bullet trajectories now properly match your aiming point. Sometimes it can still be a little bit off.

Changes

All Weapon Skills Buffed

Stat renames for clarity: Damage Taken → Defense Cooldown → Cooldown Reduction

Defense and Cooldown Reduction now have positive buffs on a positive percentage. (+50% Defense and +40% Cooldown Reduction are good). Before it was inverted! -50% Cooldown and -20% Damage Taken were actually good. Weird, right?



(No balancing changes, just better understanding for players.)

Fixes

Train Plateau: Train wagon collision fixed.

Social tab no longer pops up mid-picnic.

Removed misleading "Reload" rebind in settings.

Fixed deposits spawning on top of each other.

Fixed SFX loop stuck on Willson laser.

Offerings' debuff no longer drives health into negative values.

Fixed evolutions not appearing when the inventory was complete of items/Curios.

Turtle Bomber's special attack restored.

Flying enemies are no longer glued to the ground.

Fixed input freeze when banishing Curio during first level-up.

Known Issues

The loadout screen may show broken layout/placeholder values after finishing a multiplayer match.

Directors Comentary

Hey Loners!

This is a regular update, but it's a bit more meaty than the other ones, with a lot of cool features!﻿ 😄﻿

You've been asking us for quite a while now for more information when choosing Curios, and we finally delivered! We're also releasing some new enemies on this one, and this is just the start! You can expect us to release some more enemies in the future!

We're also working on some big, big changes to the Run Flow, and we really need to test these changes because they will impact the entire game. If what you just read has piqued your interest, join our Discord and ask Bill or the Mods to join the Atomic Labs community! ﻿😁

Cheers,

👉 Log in, try the new systems, and hit us with your feedback.

Every bug you find, every idea you share, helps us make our Picnics better.

See you in the Zone,

The Atomic Picnic Team