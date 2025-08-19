 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659600
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where players could die twice during the respawn animation and lose the run before the Wings of Life shockwave triggered

Fixed a bug where unclaimed stats persisted between runs

Fixed a bug where weapons in Select displayed values affected by items from the previous run during the same session

Fixed a few minor visual issues

Shop reroll is now cheaper

Added cause of death to the end screen

Added new origin: Hypermorph

Added new melee weapon

Added new legendary item

End Run button now has a confirmation dialog

Balance: Monsters

Watermelon: +2 Hp Regen

Changed files in this update

