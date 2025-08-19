Fixed a bug where players could die twice during the respawn animation and lose the run before the Wings of Life shockwave triggered
Fixed a bug where unclaimed stats persisted between runs
Fixed a bug where weapons in Select displayed values affected by items from the previous run during the same session
Fixed a few minor visual issues
Shop reroll is now cheaper
Added cause of death to the end screen
Added new origin: Hypermorph
Added new melee weapon
Added new legendary item
End Run button now has a confirmation dialog
Balance: Monsters
Watermelon: +2 Hp Regen
Changed files in this update