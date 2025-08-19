 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659587 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where newly purchased shops would disappear.
  • Fixed the bodyguard problem in shops.
  • Thieves are now easier to chase away.
  • Fixed the bug where the antique hunter kept bringing free items.
  • Minor bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3796631
