- Fixed an issue where newly purchased shops would disappear.
- Fixed the bodyguard problem in shops.
- Thieves are now easier to chase away.
- Fixed the bug where the antique hunter kept bringing free items.
- Minor bugs have been fixed.
Update 0.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3796631
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update