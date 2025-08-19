Citizens of ANEURISM IV, we present to you version 16b!
Changelog
New features
Added 7 new cosmetics
Added global chat (/// prefix) which is disabled by default and can be enabled on community servers
Added radio chat (// prefix) as an alternative to voice radio for Cortex and Scum
Added a verified server system (see below for details)
Gameplay changes & adjustments
Reduced scrap metal crafting requirement down to one metal trinket
Changed laundry chute spawn behaviour
Bug fixes
Fixed player list mute button not working
Fixed player list mute button displaying different state from interaction menu
Fixed being able to phase through a wall in the club
Fixed being able to phase through a wall at the Cuisine du Cadavre shop
Fixed spawn animation clipping exploit
Fixed crouch-slide exploits at the docks
Fixed nightstand bell being audible at a long distance
Fixed warning text displaying false information when attempting to go below 0 anamnecytes at the ration factory
Fixed trees with missing collisions
Verified servers
If you are a server operator and would like to have your server verified, you can send an email to support@vellocetsoftware.com and provide details about your server. Please note that the verification process may take some time.
Changed files in this update