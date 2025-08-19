Citizens of ANEURISM IV, we present to you version 16b!

Changelog

New features

Added 7 new cosmetics

Added global chat (/// prefix) which is disabled by default and can be enabled on community servers

Added radio chat (// prefix) as an alternative to voice radio for Cortex and Scum

Added a verified server system (see below for details)

Gameplay changes & adjustments

Reduced scrap metal crafting requirement down to one metal trinket

Changed laundry chute spawn behaviour

Bug fixes

Fixed player list mute button not working

Fixed player list mute button displaying different state from interaction menu

Fixed being able to phase through a wall in the club

Fixed being able to phase through a wall at the Cuisine du Cadavre shop

Fixed spawn animation clipping exploit

Fixed crouch-slide exploits at the docks

Fixed nightstand bell being audible at a long distance

Fixed warning text displaying false information when attempting to go below 0 anamnecytes at the ration factory

Fixed trees with missing collisions

Verified servers

If you are a server operator and would like to have your server verified, you can send an email to support@vellocetsoftware.com and provide details about your server. Please note that the verification process may take some time.