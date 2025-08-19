 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659457
Update notes via Steam Community

Citizens of ANEURISM IV, we present to you version 16b!

Changelog

New features

  • Added 7 new cosmetics

  • Added global chat (/// prefix) which is disabled by default and can be enabled on community servers

  • Added radio chat (// prefix) as an alternative to voice radio for Cortex and Scum

  • Added a verified server system (see below for details)

Gameplay changes & adjustments

  • Reduced scrap metal crafting requirement down to one metal trinket

  • Changed laundry chute spawn behaviour

Bug fixes

  • Fixed player list mute button not working

  • Fixed player list mute button displaying different state from interaction menu

  • Fixed being able to phase through a wall in the club

  • Fixed being able to phase through a wall at the Cuisine du Cadavre shop

  • Fixed spawn animation clipping exploit

  • Fixed crouch-slide exploits at the docks

  • Fixed nightstand bell being audible at a long distance

  • Fixed warning text displaying false information when attempting to go below 0 anamnecytes at the ration factory

  • Fixed trees with missing collisions

Verified servers

If you are a server operator and would like to have your server verified, you can send an email to support@vellocetsoftware.com and provide details about your server. Please note that the verification process may take some time.

Changed files in this update

