The update for Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi is here! Your continuous support and feedback have been invaluable the Marslit brothers as they've continued to improve the game. We deeply appreciate it!
Patch Notes
Adjustments, balancing, and improvements:
- Added Toggle to use Raw Mouse Input for Camera Movement.
- The Pause screen now opens the map and not the inventory, making navigation smoother.
- Balanced the mana consumption of the great sword.
- Rebalanced life and mana gain from powerups.
- Audio balance improved.
- Improved menu navigation experience.
- You can now navigate menus using a mouse.
- Added accessibility settings for increasing font size.
- Music now fades instead of stops abruptly.
- Added post-game exploration.
- Improved performance near the harbor to the shrine
- Improved text readability on the Steam Deck, it should be about 20% larger now on bigger screens.
- Improved puzzle onboarding for the Temple of Life.
- Removed the two red circles from the lamps so players stop mistaking them for targets.
- Main menu language selection now asks you to confirm first before you switch.
- Improved performance in the Shrine of Life
- Improved performance in the Shrine of Death
- Improved performance in Temple of Life
- Improved performance in Temple of Death
- Improved performance in the Mine
- Improved performance in Stasi
- Improved performance in the Tower.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed displaying the wrong language in some tutorials or quests.
- Fixed issue with mana recovery on enemy drop.
- Fixed issue where mana could not recover or be spent.
- Fixed a progression blocker when you first meet the Automata.
- Fixed Fountain Collision for the first and second fountain.
- Fixed shortcut collision.
- Fixed a performance issue near the shrine harbor.
- Fixed a tutorial display issue.
- Fixed a door preventing attacks in the overworld.
- Fixed tutorial visualization for the tutorial battle.
- Fixed saving issue inside the Shrine of Life.
- Fixed wrong rotation for map icons..
- Fixed the Atma not following you in the Temple of Death.
- Fixed void collisions for the First and Second Altar
- Fixed collision near the blacksmith's cart.
- Fixed saving camera settings. No need to adjust it every time now!
- Fixed falling out of the world when swimming under Aria’s house.
- Fixed falling out of the world near the final harbor.
- Fixed sometimes not being able to resurface from swimming.
- Fixed infinite sphere glitch inside the Shrine of Death.
- Fixed collision issue in the final boss fight.
- Fixed wrong range visualization for multi arrow targets.
- Fixed the special attack disabling normal attacks.
- Fixed Fall damage not applying after some combination of rolling and climbing.
- Fixed falling animation sometimes not playing.
- Fixed Sadi's unintended doppleganger appearing during the falling cutscene inside the Mine.
- Fixed beast interaction in the overworld
- Fixed a bug that would hide the Y button when interacting with Void corruption.
- Fixed a bug allowing you to skip the puzzle to the Temple of Death.
- Fixed a UI bug in the second overworld when completing the multi arrow puzzle.
- Fixed a bug caused by holding a sphere and swimming.
- Fixed a bug caused by holding a sphere and falling.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Lili to grab spheres while holding the bomb
- Fixed multiple bugs related to the Shrine of Death and push boxes
- Fixed corruption bomb IK
- Fixed respawn issue in the Shrine of Death
- Fixed haptic feedback playing on controller even when using a mouse and keyboard
- Fixed some dialog not playing their voice over
Thank you again for your support! Please keep those reports coming, every piece of feedback helps the team improve the game.
