Gameplay Updates
- Added cutscenes for Returning to Roots 1 (Alimela) and Magnum Opus 1 (Zoji)
Visual Updates
- Fog effects updated - will now change based on time of day and season
- Fixed an issue where the tavern bar appears black
- Replaced a missing door in the Carpenter building
- Minor terrain texture updates
- Collision added back to the path edges around town
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the type name widget not scaling properly when using a controller in the sign-up process
- Fixed issue with login buttons not properly fading and showing on Steam Deck resolution
- Fixed issue with prompts not changing to controller buttons from PC button
