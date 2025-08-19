 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659369 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Added cutscenes for Returning to Roots 1 (Alimela) and Magnum Opus 1 (Zoji)


Visual Updates

  • Fog effects updated - will now change based on time of day and season
  • Fixed an issue where the tavern bar appears black
  • Replaced a missing door in the Carpenter building
  • Minor terrain texture updates
  • Collision added back to the path edges around town


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the type name widget not scaling properly when using a controller in the sign-up process
  • Fixed issue with login buttons not properly fading and showing on Steam Deck resolution
  • Fixed issue with prompts not changing to controller buttons from PC button

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
macOS Depot 1569422
