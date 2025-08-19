Draugar Patch 1.0.3
- August 19, 2025
Gameplay Changes:
- Guns:
- M1 Garand:
- Increased ammo capacity to 96 (was 64).
- Increased ammo capacity with Bullet Buffet to 192 (was 128).
- Increased body damage to 300 (was 100).
- Increased head damage to 500 (was 300).
- Decreased maximum hip inaccuracy to 1.5 (was 2).
- Fixed animations
- M1903 Springfield:
- Moderately decreased scope magnification.
- Increased body damage to 500 (was 250)
- Increased head damage to 800 (was 500)
- Perks:
- JuggerNog:
- Has been renamed to "Adrenaline".
- Increased cost of Adrenaline to $3,000 (was $2,500).
- Elite Draugar are now resistant to the Skull instant-kill drop.
- Perk spawn locations are now randomized, causing more unpredictability to each game.
- Rifle Roulette locations are now randomized on all maps (was exclusive to Blodhavn).
- Slightly increased chances of drops in higher rounds.
UI:
- The name tag above player characters now also shows your player level.
- The name tag above player characters is now always visible within a certain range, not just when looking towards the player.
- Some small general main menu refinements.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue that caused Fat Man drops to not flicker on and off before they were about to get despawned.
Changed files in this update