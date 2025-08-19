Draugar Patch 1.0.3

- August 19, 2025

Gameplay Changes:

- Guns:

- M1 Garand:

- Increased ammo capacity to 96 (was 64).

- Increased ammo capacity with Bullet Buffet to 192 (was 128).

- Increased body damage to 300 (was 100).

- Increased head damage to 500 (was 300).

- Decreased maximum hip inaccuracy to 1.5 (was 2).

- Fixed animations

- M1903 Springfield:

- Moderately decreased scope magnification.

- Increased body damage to 500 (was 250)

- Increased head damage to 800 (was 500)

- Perks:

- JuggerNog:

- Has been renamed to "Adrenaline".

- Increased cost of Adrenaline to $3,000 (was $2,500).

- Elite Draugar are now resistant to the Skull instant-kill drop.

- Perk spawn locations are now randomized, causing more unpredictability to each game.

- Rifle Roulette locations are now randomized on all maps (was exclusive to Blodhavn).

- Slightly increased chances of drops in higher rounds.

UI:

- The name tag above player characters now also shows your player level.

- The name tag above player characters is now always visible within a certain range, not just when looking towards the player.

- Some small general main menu refinements.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed issue that caused Fat Man drops to not flicker on and off before they were about to get despawned.