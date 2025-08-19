first of all, i wanted to thank you all so much for 300 players in the first week.

i wanted to make few ideas in my head into a small and fast update since the game was played more than i expected. future updates will be bigger in comparison.

patch notes :

soakers : new weapon

drenchers : new weapon

decorated dumpster fire : now crits againts enemnies below half hp

steam rain : reworked to steam overload, arrows now explode instead of wounding on hit

ZWFzdGVyIGVnZyA6IHdoaWxlICJnaWxkZWQiIHNraW4gaXMgc2VsZWN0ZWQsIHR5cGUgUC1BLVAtRS1OIG9uIHlvdXIga2V5Ym9hcmQgd2hpbGUgb24geW91ciBtZW51IGFsdGVyIHRoZSBza2lu