first of all, i wanted to thank you all so much for 300 players in the first week.
i wanted to make few ideas in my head into a small and fast update since the game was played more than i expected. future updates will be bigger in comparison.
patch notes :
soakers : new weapon
drenchers : new weapon
decorated dumpster fire : now crits againts enemnies below half hp
steam rain : reworked to steam overload, arrows now explode instead of wounding on hit
ZWFzdGVyIGVnZyA6IHdoaWxlICJnaWxkZWQiIHNraW4gaXMgc2VsZWN0ZWQsIHR5cGUgUC1BLVAtRS1OIG9uIHlvdXIga2V5Ym9hcmQgd2hpbGUgb24geW91ciBtZW51IGFsdGVyIHRoZSBza2lu
