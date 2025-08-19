Upgraded engine version from Unity 2022 to Unity 6.2
Refined screenshot mode controls and added support for gamepads
Extended rumble support
Several UI and UI animation adjustments
Updated the executable icon
Minor Update Changelog - v0.9.4
