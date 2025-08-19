 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659298 Edited 19 August 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Upgraded engine version from Unity 2022 to Unity 6.2

  • Refined screenshot mode controls and added support for gamepads

  • Extended rumble support

  • Several UI and UI animation adjustments

  • Updated the executable icon

