The Bravestar now has several different slashes, and attacks much faster.



Greatly sped up the parry time, so you don't have to anticipate nearly as much.



Multiple missiles can now be parried in succession (like Geizer's missile volley).



Fixed the sword preventing firing/weapon switching if you tried to reload it.

Fixed "Thank You For Playing!" appearing way too soon in the credits screen.



Fixed the main menu "Settings" item opening to the pause menu, instead of the settings menu.



Fixed gamepad button "A" not being able to used for bindings.



Fixed the gamepad having no default bindings.



Fixed missing "reset to default" prompt on gamepad key bindings in the "gamepad settings" menu.

We've made a number of quick builds to try to fix bugs, and address issues without making a big deal out of documenting them. Now that those known issues are fixed, we have a chance to catch up and document those recent changes.Here's what's new:Thanks everyone!