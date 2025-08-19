Here's what's new:
SWORD REWORK
- The Bravestar now has several different slashes, and attacks much faster.
- Greatly sped up the parry time, so you don't have to anticipate nearly as much.
- Multiple missiles can now be parried in succession (like Geizer's missile volley).
- Fixed the sword preventing firing/weapon switching if you tried to reload it.
OTHER
- Fixed "Thank You For Playing!" appearing way too soon in the credits screen.
- Fixed the main menu "Settings" item opening to the pause menu, instead of the settings menu.
- Fixed gamepad button "A" not being able to used for bindings.
- Fixed the gamepad having no default bindings.
- Fixed missing "reset to default" prompt on gamepad key bindings in the "gamepad settings" menu.
Thanks everyone!
Changed files in this update