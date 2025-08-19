 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19659265 Edited 19 August 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've made a number of quick builds to try to fix bugs, and address issues without making a big deal out of documenting them. Now that those known issues are fixed, we have a chance to catch up and document those recent changes.

Here's what's new:

SWORD REWORK
  • The Bravestar now has several different slashes, and attacks much faster.
  • Greatly sped up the parry time, so you don't have to anticipate nearly as much.
  • Multiple missiles can now be parried in succession (like Geizer's missile volley).
  • Fixed the sword preventing firing/weapon switching if you tried to reload it.


OTHER
  • Fixed "Thank You For Playing!" appearing way too soon in the credits screen.
  • Fixed the main menu "Settings" item opening to the pause menu, instead of the settings menu.
  • Fixed gamepad button "A" not being able to used for bindings.
  • Fixed the gamepad having no default bindings.
  • Fixed missing "reset to default" prompt on gamepad key bindings in the "gamepad settings" menu.


Thanks everyone!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3941371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link