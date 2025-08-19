New Features & Gameplay Changes
- New Escape Routes: strategic escape pipes have appeared in the maze walls. Crouch under them to quickly slip into a different zone, effectively breaking the enemy's pursuit and giving you a moment to plan your next move.
- Stamina Fragment Buff: Collecting Soul Fragments now provides an immediate stamina recharge, offering a crucial advantage when trying to escape.
- Smarter Enemy: The VoidWeaver has received significant AI upgrades
Bug Fixes & Localization
- Fixed various English translation errors throughout the game's menus, UI, and dialogues for a clearer and more immersive experience.
- Addressed several minor issues to improve overall stability and performance.
Changed files in this update