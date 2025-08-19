 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659225 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new update is here! Patch 1.2 focuses on improving gameplay flow, adding strategic depth to the chase, and fixing localization issues. Here’s what’s new:

New Features & Gameplay Changes

  • New Escape Routes: strategic escape pipes have appeared in the maze walls. Crouch under them to quickly slip into a different zone, effectively breaking the enemy's pursuit and giving you a moment to plan your next move.
  • Stamina Fragment Buff: Collecting Soul Fragments now provides an immediate stamina recharge, offering a crucial advantage when trying to escape.
  • Smarter Enemy: The VoidWeaver has received significant AI upgrades

Bug Fixes & Localization

  • Fixed various English translation errors throughout the game's menus, UI, and dialogues for a clearer and more immersive experience.
  • Addressed several minor issues to improve overall stability and performance.

