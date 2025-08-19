Bugs: - fixed slasher spawning as a spectator

- fixed infinite points bug while rescuing

- fixed ramp/stair blocking

- fixed projectile tunneling thru walls

- fixed shark smell + endgame x-ray



Major item and slasher balances: - targun nerfed

- silencer pistol buffed

- ribcage armor buffed

- husk buffed

- swiftunit stimgun nerfed

- slasher now deals more dmg

- anti tunneling/focusing measures

- hostage self healing major rebalance

- fall damage rebalances

- capacity kit + stinger works now



Clarity: - slasher has more clarity about the state of hostages

- hostages have visible self healing timers

- added small light in front of face

- animation speed is now based on movement speed

- footsteps are now based on movement speed



Steam multiplayer fixed



Massive changes to Volunteer point system:

- Hostages have a base value that increases depending on how many players contributed to healing them

- Hostages are divided into shares based on how much each player contributed with antidotes

- Points for rescuing a hostage directly have been removed

- Rescuing a hostage works like a checkout: the rescue distributes points to all shareholders



Slasher balance:

- Poison cancels multipliers and shares

- Slasher is better at picking off solo players

- Slasher has better control and more information about hostages

- Slasher now directly poisons to phase 5



Game balance:

- Time no longer affects how many points you get for winning

- Points for a win are no longer split among players, everyone gets a fixed value

- A slasher win has a bigger point impact

- A kill by the slasher gives more points

- A volunteer win is more rewarding than just dying



Impact of changes:

- Players are more forced to cooperate and coordinate

- Players are more forced to stay in groups due to slasher changes

- If players want hostage points, they must protect the player carrying the hostage

- Simply extracting hostages is no longer a jackpot, but only a step towards achieving a win that gives a more meaningful amount of points

- It’s harder and riskier to betray someone, but the reward is greater



