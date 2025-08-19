Bugs:- fixed slasher spawning as a spectator
- fixed infinite points bug while rescuing
- fixed ramp/stair blocking
- fixed projectile tunneling thru walls
- fixed shark smell + endgame x-ray
Major item and slasher balances:- targun nerfed
- silencer pistol buffed
- ribcage armor buffed
- husk buffed
- swiftunit stimgun nerfed
- slasher now deals more dmg
- anti tunneling/focusing measures
- hostage self healing major rebalance
- fall damage rebalances
- capacity kit + stinger works now
Clarity:- slasher has more clarity about the state of hostages
- hostages have visible self healing timers
- added small light in front of face
- animation speed is now based on movement speed
- footsteps are now based on movement speed
Steam multiplayer fixed
Massive changes to Volunteer point system:
- Hostages have a base value that increases depending on how many players contributed to healing them
- Hostages are divided into shares based on how much each player contributed with antidotes
- Points for rescuing a hostage directly have been removed
- Rescuing a hostage works like a checkout: the rescue distributes points to all shareholders
Slasher balance:
- Poison cancels multipliers and shares
- Slasher is better at picking off solo players
- Slasher has better control and more information about hostages
- Slasher now directly poisons to phase 5
Game balance:
- Time no longer affects how many points you get for winning
- Points for a win are no longer split among players, everyone gets a fixed value
- A slasher win has a bigger point impact
- A kill by the slasher gives more points
- A volunteer win is more rewarding than just dying
Impact of changes:
- Players are more forced to cooperate and coordinate
- Players are more forced to stay in groups due to slasher changes
- If players want hostage points, they must protect the player carrying the hostage
- Simply extracting hostages is no longer a jackpot, but only a step towards achieving a win that gives a more meaningful amount of points
- It’s harder and riskier to betray someone, but the reward is greater
Changed files in this update