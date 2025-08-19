 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659168 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community
Good afternoon all ^^

I've pushed another patch this afternoon that addresses some bugs I just recently saw reported in the discussions/forums.

  • Fixed a bug where completing the Frozen Hotsprings and Savior's Resting Flames quests prior to getting the ice or wind spells for their respective locations would not complete the quests
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when the Archangels blocked an explosion
  • Fixed a bug where throwing the boomerang at an Archangel would cause a duplicate boomerang to spawn


You can confirm your version is up to date by "1.1.27.1565" showing on the title screen and in the game's window title.

Let me know if there are any further issues, and thanks for your ongoing support!

