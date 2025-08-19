Fixed a bug where completing the Frozen Hotsprings and Savior's Resting Flames quests prior to getting the ice or wind spells for their respective locations would not complete the quests



Fixed a crash that occurred when the Archangels blocked an explosion



Fixed a bug where throwing the boomerang at an Archangel would cause a duplicate boomerang to spawn



Good afternoon all ^^I've pushed another patch this afternoon that addresses some bugs I just recently saw reported in the discussions/forums.You can confirm your version is up to date by "1.1.27.1565" showing on the title screen and in the game's window title.Let me know if there are any further issues, and thanks for your ongoing support!