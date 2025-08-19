 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659145 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix for a situation where the game starts to freeze-up and sounds start to lag after a longer period of gameplay.

Also, a small fix for the auto-aim popup on a new save slot, to prevent it from repeating show-up after making a decision already.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2092971
