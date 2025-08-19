Hotfix for a situation where the game starts to freeze-up and sounds start to lag after a longer period of gameplay.
Also, a small fix for the auto-aim popup on a new save slot, to prevent it from repeating show-up after making a decision already.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hotfix for a situation where the game starts to freeze-up and sounds start to lag after a longer period of gameplay.
Also, a small fix for the auto-aim popup on a new save slot, to prevent it from repeating show-up after making a decision already.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update