19 August 2025 Build 19659135
Update notes via Steam Community
-Can no longer fix car past 100%
-Grapple action not allowed in endgame anymore
-Grapple action prompt reliably hidden when action is not available
-Player start position in over-world scene changed
-Rocket physics changed to prevent "drooping"
-Aiming the sky with free aim allowed.
-Vehicle update requirements are now clearly explained in tuning menu
-Added a confirm step for installing upgrades
-Added parts and cash info on screen overlay in over-world scene
-Refactored mission select UI for better clarity and easier usability

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3591711
macOS 64-bit Depot 3591714
