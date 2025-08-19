-Can no longer fix car past 100%

-Grapple action not allowed in endgame anymore

-Grapple action prompt reliably hidden when action is not available

-Player start position in over-world scene changed

-Rocket physics changed to prevent "drooping"

-Aiming the sky with free aim allowed.

-Vehicle update requirements are now clearly explained in tuning menu

-Added a confirm step for installing upgrades

-Added parts and cash info on screen overlay in over-world scene

-Refactored mission select UI for better clarity and easier usability