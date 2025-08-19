 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19659082 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed party member name not updating when joining through chat commands;

- Added chat command to clear the chat (/clear_chat);

- Added 1 new gear piece: 'Whacker Voyeur';

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3867962
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3867963
  • Loading history…
