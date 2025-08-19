- Fixed party member name not updating when joining through chat commands;
- Added chat command to clear the chat (/clear_chat);
- Added 1 new gear piece: 'Whacker Voyeur';
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- Fixed party member name not updating when joining through chat commands;
- Added chat command to clear the chat (/clear_chat);
- Added 1 new gear piece: 'Whacker Voyeur';
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update