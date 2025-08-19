 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Delta Force
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19659045 Edited 19 August 2025 – 19:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added keybind for using chat (enter)
-reworked spawnpoints on VV, CC and PP so that players spawn closer to the flags to avoid random behind enemy line spawns (this is now possible thanks to contested flags)
-smoothed next round count down timer in end game screen
-smoothed reload animation frames

-fixed collision issue under lights with throwing knife
-fixed some shadow issues on CC

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link