-added keybind for using chat (enter)
-reworked spawnpoints on VV, CC and PP so that players spawn closer to the flags to avoid random behind enemy line spawns (this is now possible thanks to contested flags)
-smoothed next round count down timer in end game screen
-smoothed reload animation frames
-fixed collision issue under lights with throwing knife
-fixed some shadow issues on CC
Version 0.1.3.127 - Small hotfix
