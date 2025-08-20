We are excited to announce that our second major update for Hyper Light Breaker, “Double Down”, is now live! Since Hyper Light Breaker launched in Early Access in January of this year, the title has been improving and expanding thanks to YOUR feedback. Today’s update evolves the Hyper Light adventure like never before, bringing a slew of new content and developments for you to jump into.



Check out all the new features, gameplay updates, and bug fixes below!





The Twins: Bersia & Vesia

Intro Cinematic (not final, expect improvements in the future)

Tank Perk: Parrying has a chance to refill an Armor Shard.

Gravenheart can be unlocked from the loadout menu, like all other Breakers.

Bounties There are now bounties available to collect out in The Overgrowth! See the Deputy by the telepad to choose from a list of available bounties. Bounties are repeatable with rewards that will aid you in your current cycle.

Choose carefully, you’re only allowed to complete two bounties per cycle!

New Currency Rewards: Byte Shifters - Universal Re-rollers Completing Bounties can net you a Byte Shifter artifact that allows you to universally re-roll the following multiple choice offers:

Soup Vouchers - Free lunch!

Completing Bounties can get you a free lunch at the Soup Bar. Bring your voucher to get a free Soup Buff!

Glitch Bar Once you’ve successfully reached the Abyss, you will then have access to the Glitch Bar. This allows you to customize your runs through a list of difficulty modifiers!

Increase the difficulty to earn more Abyss Stones and Golden Rations.

The Soup Master is open for business! Go visit the new vendor, Mylus, who offers a variety of delicious soups — after you bring him your ingredients! Ingredients are found all around The Overgrowth, bring them back to the Soup Master and he’ll whip up a soup bowl which will provide a temporary buff. A Buff lasts until one of the following things happens:

The player overwrites a buff with another buff.

The player extracts to the Hub.

Rot Efficiency - Rail, Blade, Amp Affix

Bleed Efficiency - Rail, Blade, Amp Affix

Increase how often Bleed triggers during movement

Mark Efficiency - Rail, Blade, Amp Affix

Crystal Efficiency - Rail, Blade, Amp Affix

Hack Efficiency - Rail, Blade, Amp Affix

Shock Efficiency - Rail, Blade, Amp Affix

Concussive Weight

Charged Finisher deals stagger damage equal to 5% of the target’s total stagger meter.

Symbiotic Virus

When applying maximum stacks of Rot to an enemy, all damage dealt to that enemy will be shared with nearby enemies afflicted with Rot.

Chaos Injectors

Ion Surge - Rail, Blade, Amp Affix

Shock gets additional bounces and deals 10% more damage.

Perfect Cleave

Hitting an enemy with a charged attack deals max damage in Blade’s damage range.

Salt Devil



Encounter this robo menace in the Arid Wastes. While the Salt Devil may be slow, he’s multi-faceted with several hefty attacks to keep you on your toes.

Wolf Elite



A new Elite has entered the chat… The Wolf Elite can be found in all corners of The Overgrowth. With all the wolf minions powers combined (plus seriously dangerous speed) they’re sure to give you a run for your Bright Blood.

Infiltrator



A new Assassin has emerged! Infiltrator, a hard-as-nails wanderer who shoots first and asks questions later. Light on her feet and stunningly quick, she has a barrage of attacks that will catch you by surprise.

Burst Launcher

A grenade launcher that fires a large projectile which explodes on contact with an enemy or after bouncing off terrain once.

Player Characters: Updated and balanced all player characters preferred loadouts.

The loadout menu now lists each player characters preferred weapons.

Economy Balancing:

Material cost adjustment for gear upgrading and higher returns on gear breakdown for higher rarity gear.

Mod Balancing and Updates:

Enemies:

Made some improvements to the Flame Wizards Roly Poly Grenade to alleviate some desync between host and clients.

Adjusted the collision size of the Elite Leaper’s projectiles.

Updated the Grenade Dirk’s mortar projectile to, when deflected, bounce back to the original shooter at a low arc.

Made updates to the Ranged Dirk fixing the cooldown on it’s mine drop.

New Missile Dirk Elite character model is now in game.

Weapons: Did a stagger damage pass for all weapons, rebalancing as needed.

All Charged attacks all do more stagger damage!

Environment:

Added far away “vista” objects to The Overgrowth.

Offshore items now have ocean waves that splash around them.

Made slight updates to the layout of the Shattered Fortress Boss Arena to better accommodate the Twins Boss Encounter.

Audio:

UI:

There’s now a “last Breaker alive” warning that pops up in multiplayer if all your comrades are dead.

Completed another font size pass for better text readability, specifically for Steam Deck.

Moved player name indicator up slightly to accommodate recent emote & icon changes.

In multiplayer, each players map marker is now a different color for better readability.

Fixed an issue where the Rogue Perk for Ravona often didn’t affect Leapers and Croc Brutes.

Fixed an issue where Lapis’s Soldier perk was activated by pressing the attack button, even while aiming.

Fixed an issue where the Jeweled Spire Crashed Flyer POI was lacking collision in one section causing a collision trap for the player.

Fixed an issue with the Shattered Fortress Abandoned Hall POI had trapping collision behind some barrels that the player could not get unstuck from.

Fixed an issue with the Shattered Fortress Boss Arena where certain walls lacked collision allowing enemies to path through them.

Fixed an issue where some beaches were too small to accommodate POI’s and jump pads, causing POI’s to lockout jump pads.

Numerous environment fixes correcting either floating assets or assets partly pushed into terrain.

Fixed an issue where Bus Stop POI’s in the Ruined Outskirts would be placed too far away from paths.

Fixed an issue where the Shattered Fortress Abandoned Hall POI would be sunken into the ground.

Fixed an issue where in the Shattered Fortress trees would intersect with bridges / spanners.

Fixed an issue where invisible water could be found inland in some instances of the Shattered Fortress.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the jump pads on the outside of the Shattered Fortress Boss Arena would be pushed under the terrain.

Fixed an issue where enemies inflicted with a status effect would spam their pain VO.

Fixed an issue where rapidly changing languages in the options menu could cause the video settings text to disappear.

Fixed an issue where ocean could be found inland on some Ruined Outskirts beaches.

Fixed an issue where the multiplayer menu options wouldn’t update their sprite after being selected and deselected.

Fixed an issue where red health overlapping with HP numbers in HUD made HP hard to read.

Fixed an issue where rail colors were sometimes inconsistent between party members.

Fixed an issue where Lapis’ Soldier perk would activate without a melee weapon equipped.

Fixed an exploit where gear from MP cycles would carry over for clients when hosts disconnect a lobby from the hub.

Fixed an issue where very sporadically players blade special would erroneously charge on land after jumping.

Fixed an issue where sometimes all the Elites on the map would be Elite Slimes

Fixed an issue where the spiked fallout holobyte was not triggering off the cluster bomb impact holobyte's mini bombs.

Community Report: After beating a boss there is a possibility to be teleported out of bounds in the water in MP.

Fixed an issue where in multiplayer status effect meshes are not rendered for other players.

Fixed an issue where the bleed status effect wouldn’t function when applied to Maw.

Fixed an issue where locking onto enemies wouldn’t function when enemies were in a different elevation from the player.

Fixed an issue where often clients would load into runs looking inside their character's heads.

Fixed the issue where Obelisks would continue to display VFX after use.

Fixed an issue where Grey Dirks in an active ghost dodge state were immune to elite death damage.

Fixed an issue where often after a boss fight players would spawn back into the Overgrowth facing the boss arena door.

Fixed an issue where the Boost Shell Holobyte VFX would carry over between runs.

Fixed an issue where performance on Steam Deck would suffer while using Root Hash Hack.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between ribs in the Shattered Fortress Titan Ribcage POI.

Implemented some tweaks to alleviate some of the clipping that occurs when Goro uses the Grind 42R rail.

Fixed an issue with the Arid Wastes Boss Arena where players could fall through misaligned geometry on the roof.

Made improvements to fix the issue where sometimes the Host can deck into geo when returning to the hub and continuously drown in a black void.

Fixed an issue where Exus’ targeting reticle for his Fist Slam would get stuck on the ground.

Fixed an issue where the starting bunker could deck underwater.

Fixed various issues with POI’s in certain biomes colliding with other POI’s or Boss Arena’s.

Fixed various collision traps over various terrains.

Fixed an issue where narrative monoliths near boss hills would float in the air until approached by a player.

Fixed various instances of Map Revealer Objects and Obelisks colliding with POI’s and geo.

Fixed an issue where the Junker vendor was seen floating above Exus’s Boss Arena entryway.

Fixed an issue where sometimes players would play their resurrection sequence upon arriving back at the hub.

Fixed an issue where sometimes Dro and Exus would stop engaging the player after rapidly changing targets in a multiplayer game.

Turned down the wetness specular on rocks as the reflection would often make it look like there’s an item to collect.

Fixed an issue where unnaturally bright and harsh lighting can be seen reflecting off certain surfaces when it rains.

Fixed issues with popping foliage and shadows in various spots in the hub.

Fixed an issue where melee attacking during an auto reload will result in the rail needing to reload again.

Fixed an issue where Show/Hide Password couldn’t be highlighted after entering a password; UI creates lobby when exiting password entry line.

Fixed an issue where the Swordmaster attack telegraph VFX wouldn’t appear on the ground if the player is standing next to a tree, in a bush, or somewhere else where the terrain isn’t flat.

Fixed an issue where Lapis’s Soldier perk could be activated by pressing the attack button while in the hub.

Fixed an issue where the Swordmaster can fall into water and die after executing certain attacks.

Fixed an issue where clients wouldn’t get an Abyss stone from the first defeated boss.

Fixed an issue where the Giant’s Needle charged attack would leave a phantom blade behind.

Fixed issues with certain enemies spamming their pain SFX on every hit.

Fixed issues with the vehicle interactables on the Ruined Outskirts Skate Park not be interactable by the player.

Fixed an issue where when clients viewed another player using the shatter gauntlet, the animation would appear choppy.

Fixed an issue where after exiting a boss arena all medigem plants would despawn from the map.

Fixed various instances of POI’s and objects hanging off cliff sides.

Fixed issue where occasionally the Assassins would appear outside of the Drop Down Labs after spawning in and get stuck on the edge of the elevator.

Fixed an issue where the Force Wheel’s charged melee attack would hit enemies behind the player.

Fixed several instances of loot corpses being pushed into the walls of POI’s.

Fixed issue with floating boxes in the Shattered Fortress Titan Weapon POI.

Fixed an issue where sometimes a Leaper would spawn inside the floor of the Jeweled Spire Mining Rig POI.

Fixed bad collision on numerous POI’s across the Shattered Fortress, Jeweled Spire, and Arid Wastes.

Fixed an issue where often clients wouldn’t see the Hosts’ Blade or Rail when spectating.

Fixed an issue where often clients would view others A posing while in spectator mode.

Fixed an issue where sometimes, shortly after entering Maw’s arena the host players would crash.

Fixed an issue with the Jeweled Spire Temple POI puddles not triggering their splash VFX.

Fixed an issue with the Red Slime’s lacking trail VFX.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Flame Wizard's projectiles would go in the opposite direction when there's a player both in front of and behind them.

Fixed an issue where in several instances the starting bunker elevator was pushed underground.

Fixed an issue where clients couldn’t see interactables VFX or prompts.

Fixed an issue where the Bullet Leaper’s rock throw would deal multiple instances of damage once reflected.

Fixed an issue where ally focused holobytes would drop for breakers who cannot summon allies.

Fixed an issue where Exus would get stuck and fail to enter his second phase.

Fixed an issue where missiles from the Dirk Missile wouldn’t reflect when the Reflector EXE was installed.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Wolf Elite’s bite attack would cause it to fall into water.

Fixed the issue with Shrine states resetting when upon crash or exit to desktop.

Fixed an issue where black bars would appear on the sides of the screen after Maw dies.

Fixed an issue where too many enemies would spawn at a single POI.

Fixed an issue where occasionally, enemies would spawn inside the walls of the Jeweled Spire Lighthouse POI.

Fixed various instances of Boss Arenas floating above the ground, out of reach of the player.

Fixed issue where Teleporters would have no grass around them.

Fixed an issue where jumppads could get pushed under the surface of bridges rendering them unusable.

Fixed instances of Z fighting on some skylabs.