 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19658879 Edited 19 August 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access Patch #23 (v0.3.3) features new content: the "Trial of the Hunt"! The Trial of the Hunt provides new randomizations and challenges that change the way Splintered is played! This trial also comes with two new achievements.

Trial of the Hunt Features:

  • Hunt down enemies to obtain equipment!

    • (Equipment Shops are closed)

  • Seek out Mages in towns/friendly locations to learn new spells!

    • (Leveling up will no longer teaches spells)

    • (Includes Haeldritch)

  • Talents are shuffled!

    • (Defeat any 2 new enemies for the first time to unlock a random talent)

  • New win condition available

    • (Expedited win condition for faster runs)

Additional Updates:

  • Two new achievements have been added for the "Trial of the Hunt".

  • Various minor UI adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 3127001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link