Early Access Patch #23 (v0.3.3) features new content: the "Trial of the Hunt"! The Trial of the Hunt provides new randomizations and challenges that change the way Splintered is played! This trial also comes with two new achievements.

Trial of the Hunt Features:

Hunt down enemies to obtain equipment! (Equipment Shops are closed)

Seek out Mages in towns/friendly locations to learn new spells! (Leveling up will no longer teaches spells) (Includes Haeldritch)

Talents are shuffled! (Defeat any 2 new enemies for the first time to unlock a random talent)

New win condition available (Expedited win condition for faster runs)



Additional Updates: