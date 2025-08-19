- Fixed a bug causing players to fall underground when entering the Masurian District region (further testing required).
- Fixed an issue with purchasing licenses and the entry lock for the Tatr Valley region.
- Fixed quads falling under the bridge on the Forest Lake channel.
- Added the ability to move the character while using the landing net, so you can step lower if it doesn’t reach the water.
- Improved landing net functionality when catching fish.
- Added more spots with fishing shops, fish markets, and task girls on the Masurian District map.
Update 0.0.0.19.08.25PT
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.0.0.19.08.25PT:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update