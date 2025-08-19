 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Delta Force
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19658813 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.0.0.19.08.25PT:

  • Fixed a bug causing players to fall underground when entering the Masurian District region (further testing required).

  • Fixed an issue with purchasing licenses and the entry lock for the Tatr Valley region.

  • Fixed quads falling under the bridge on the Forest Lake channel.

  • Added the ability to move the character while using the landing net, so you can step lower if it doesn’t reach the water.

  • Improved landing net functionality when catching fish.

  • Added more spots with fishing shops, fish markets, and task girls on the Masurian District map.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3947781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link