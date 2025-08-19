 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19658812 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I'm just making a quick post to let you know that I've uploaded a new build of Her Love, Like Poison on Steam!

This new build should fix a bug which was present in the Steam deck build of the game, which made the game crash whenever the preferences screen was opened.

As always, if you find more bugs or typos in the visual novel, please feel free to let me know. I'll try to get everything fixed in a timely manner!

- ebi x

