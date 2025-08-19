Hi everyone,
I'm just making a quick post to let you know that I've uploaded a new build of Her Love, Like Poison on Steam!
This new build should fix a bug which was present in the Steam deck build of the game, which made the game crash whenever the preferences screen was opened.
As always, if you find more bugs or typos in the visual novel, please feel free to let me know. I'll try to get everything fixed in a timely manner!
- ebi x
New build uplaoded
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update