Version 0.7.3.6:

The game has seen several updates since the Early Access release. The Deliveries section of the game is seeing the most updates, primarily in gameplay and assets, as it is still unfinished.

The Lorry has seen many improvements, polishing its controls and behavior. Falling out of the Lorry no longer means losing it as it will auto-brake if there are no players inside it. I've seen new players struggle with it quite a bit and falling out often meant getting completely lost.

The steering requires much less turns now so it makes control easier. It accelerates slower so the driver has more time to react if it goes too fast, but it also brakes much faster allowing for easier correction. I'll still further improve the Lorry controls as I get feedback on it.

There's a clock and a deliveries counter in the Lorry cab now, so players can see how much they still need to do and the time they have left to do it.

The horses and their carriages have been improved quite a bit so they don't get lost and stuck so much, but they still need some further work. Penalties for hitting them have been added and you'll now hear both the horse as the driver complain about getting hit.

The Boss no longer runs around in the Town, this was confusing for players and also didn't add anything to gameplay. Instead he'll only show up to punish players for slacking on the job!

No other monsters besides the Boss just yet, but they are coming in the next updates! Expect a return of an updated Demon, with brand new legs to chase you with! Still iffy on the Competitors being in the town, but the Mine does have a closed of entrance there so... Best not get too close, hmm? ;)

The environments of the town have seen many improvements, with assets being added or improved every update. There's still quite a lot of work to be done though, so I expect at least two more updates before it's fully complete.

I've decided to add a lot of fences, trees and other things blocking players from going off-road too much. I do want to give some freedom, but not to a degree that it causes players to get stuck or lost. Any off-road action will be limited to dirt roads, besides the cobble ones.

Version 0.7.3.6:

- Fixed pause menu breaking player movement in the Lorry

causing the player to glitch through.

- Lorry will auto-brake if all players fall out.

- Experimental possible fix for Lorry client-side jitter.

- Reduced deliveries to 8 for better length and to allow players

to lose up to 2 boxes.

- Calmed the horses down, they should behave better now.

- Cart driver shouldn't flop around like a wet noodle now.

- Improved horse brain, it will now try to get un-stuck.

- Improved cart physics.

- Horses and carts will now get launched when hit by the Lorry.

- Added sounds for these collisions too.

- Improved navigation mesh in Town,

- Added more decoration to Town, especially fences and such

to make navigation over roads easier.

- Improved and added collission in the Town.

- Boss no longer moves to delivery goals, instead he only shows

up to eat players.

- Boss anger music now plays when he comes for you in Deliveries.

- Extended the player-lorry movement trigger on the Lorry a little

so it's not so easy to fall out of the cab anymore.

- Added clock to Lorry cabin, so players can see if they're on

time with deliveries.

- Lorry accelerates slower but brakes faster.

KNOWN MAJOR BUGS:

- Lorry is somewhat jittery and spazzy client-side, depending

on ping amount. Currently testing a fix.