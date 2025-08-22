Hey everyone!

I have survived the multiplatform launch - and here is a first patch to the new version of the game!

Thanks for all your feedback and letting me know all your issues - here is a big list of fixes in the latest patch 1.3.0

Crash Fixes:

fixed a bug in which the game could crash in midst a map transition after logging in to the online system (This was the result of trying to periodically check if the online services are still reachable but the response of the online service arriving after the map transition which resulted in code executing that is not loaded anymore)

Fixed an error where using analog sticks of other controllers that are not player 1 anymore could crash the game

Gameplay Bugfixes:

Loosing floor contact bug fixed (on high framerates it could happen that if you land very soft, that the game could switch internally to a sliding physics, but the game itself didn't register the landing, which resulted in falling on flat ground without the ability to regain control until the slope changed, this is fixed now)

Snowman projectile arc fixed

Gondolas in autum speed is now fixed

Grand prix bug in which bots loose their points fixed

Lift distances in autumn and Snowman Slope are now fixed -> there should be no big spaces between lifts anymore or too little spaces which could result in crashing against the next lift when jumping off

Aquarium material fixed (Low end settings showed the high end material and vice versa which was obviously wrong)

Poolprop is now a surfboard so it can be used on the pirate level

Desert grappling palms fixed (every once in a while the foliage in unreal rotates for no reason which makes palms wrongly aligned with the grappling rope)

Fixed drop shadow of characters

Fixed trails for capybara gliders

neon city tourism glass fence invisible fixed

neon city construction half pipe colllision fixed

Reworked the pirate level cannon so clients should not yeet themselves off the world anymore after getting into lap two online (If you encounter this issue still, please let me know - this is really hard to reproduce so even though I tested a bunch it might actually not be fixed yet)

fixed a half pipe collision in neon city construction

fixed a respawn issue in pirate cove

fixed a respawn issue after teleporters in sandlands

Fixed a structure issue that made it impossible to unlock the last thruster and jetpack

Balancing:

nerfed blue rockets and balloon homing

hitboxe sizes of projectiles have been decreased so it is easier to avoid them / hop over them

Reduced pigeon medal hit count in campaign

Menu Bugfixes:

Helper tools in character select can now be toggled correctly again on player 2-3

Helper tools in character select are now opened with a better button that does not also toggle a helper tool itself

Shop ui improved (it also says for which character you are buying)

Font number spacing fixed (100 000 doesnt appear as 100 000 anymore - this was a weird region specific thing so some of you might have never encountered this)

Fixed grand prix progress menu (The last grand prix is now selectable in progress menu)

Online image fixed (The progress menu had a weird unreal engine default icon when no image could be obtained)

Change font on invite code for better readibility (It is now possible to see a difference between 0 O and D oops)

Newest updates to the news section

Pigeon phantom unlock after level 10 removed

Localization fixes:

Localization bug fixed where in some languages the end of the tutorial showed up in a different language

Fixed some localization issues based on community feedback (Mostly in Brazilian Portuguese) <- find any issues in your language? Let me know!



Have more issues that aren't listed here? Let me know!

Best,

-peek