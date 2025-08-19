-The camera is smoother when you turn it, when you target an enemy with a controller, and it no longer goes through the grass.
-Sapphire can now reset the number of times she dashes when doing a somersault.
-I added collision on a character in the city.
-Increased pixel count on the apartment TV.
The camera no longer goes through the grass and others stuffs
