19 August 2025 Build 19658515 Edited 19 August 2025 – 18:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
September is sneaking up on us! Next month we'll be tracking creativity with the September 2025 Journal. It's loaded with daily features to keep you organized, and you'll also see a funky picture at the end of the week, but only if you keep up your daily creativity! Find it in the Writeway store today to start getting ready for an imaginative month. In this update, we're making some internal improvements to prepare for some exciting new journals releasing this fall.

