ːufocampː UFO 50
Performance optimizations across the board.
Lowered the amount of times that the collection and specific games try to save.
Various improvements to localization.
Avianos
Fixed bug with Fog of War in Multiplayer that could expose your army to your opponent.
Campanella 3
Fixed: If you exited the game during the Bonus Stage the library record stat would erroneously display STAGE 6 (one beyond max).
Grimstone
Fixed: When naming your party, you were limited by the number of characters in the original name.
Quibble Race
Fixed a bug that caused "very steady" quibbles to be described as just "steady."
Warp Tank
Fixed a bug where you would explode when warping off-screen in a place where that shouldn't happen.
Fixed a broken checkpoint state which could occur in one specific place.
