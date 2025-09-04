 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19658502 Edited 4 September 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ːufocampː UFO 50

  • Performance optimizations across the board.

  • Lowered the amount of times that the collection and specific games try to save.

  • Various improvements to localization.

Avianos

  • Fixed bug with Fog of War in Multiplayer that could expose your army to your opponent.

Campanella 3

  • Fixed: If you exited the game during the Bonus Stage the library record stat would erroneously display STAGE 6 (one beyond max).

Grimstone

  • Fixed: When naming your party, you were limited by the number of characters in the original name.

Quibble Race

  • Fixed a bug that caused "very steady" quibbles to be described as just "steady."

Warp Tank

  • Fixed a bug where you would explode when warping off-screen in a place where that shouldn't happen.

  • Fixed a broken checkpoint state which could occur in one specific place.

