19 August 2025 Build 19658474 Edited 19 August 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES

  • Greataxe skill is now doing damage based on unused capacity on given die => +1 damage per unused capacity.
  • Decay skill is now inflicting Weak and Vulnerable based on unused capacity on given die => +1 Weak and +1 Vulnerable per 3 unused capacity.


✨ IMPROVEMENTS

  • Modifiers selection is now persistent between runs.
  • Descriptions of Feather, Thunderstorm and Chain Lightning updated to more reflect skills and relic effects.
  • Whetstone description updated to reflect, that Whetstone does not work with ultimate skill.
  • Jumping via Portal now shows quick teleport loading screen.


🛠️ FIXES

  • Unstable Energy in upgraded version is fixed.
  • Issue with possible Bratwurst abuse when visiting Merchant is fixed.
  • Multiple bugs in all translations are fixed.
  • Dialogues in Russian language are fixed.

