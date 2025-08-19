⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES
- Greataxe skill is now doing damage based on unused capacity on given die => +1 damage per unused capacity.
- Decay skill is now inflicting Weak and Vulnerable based on unused capacity on given die => +1 Weak and +1 Vulnerable per 3 unused capacity.
✨ IMPROVEMENTS
- Modifiers selection is now persistent between runs.
- Descriptions of Feather, Thunderstorm and Chain Lightning updated to more reflect skills and relic effects.
- Whetstone description updated to reflect, that Whetstone does not work with ultimate skill.
- Jumping via Portal now shows quick teleport loading screen.
🛠️ FIXES
- Unstable Energy in upgraded version is fixed.
- Issue with possible Bratwurst abuse when visiting Merchant is fixed.
- Multiple bugs in all translations are fixed.
- Dialogues in Russian language are fixed.
