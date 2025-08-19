- Improved chess arrows so that circles always appear beneath arrows
- Removed the cream secondary colour, replacing it with cyan
- Added secondary colours for enemy pieces in the settings menu - This looks much better than changing your own
- Fixed the Winning Bet badge so it only triggers for pieces at the same or less value
- Improved the winning bet badge so it gives $2 for each piece taken (of the same or less value)
- Kings spawned by your opponent, using two kings or four kings boss badges, reset the highlight of the piece so it actually works
- Changed the check function, so some moves that can be used in slippy chess to block check actually show for the player
- Reworded the poison badges
- Reworded the victory for the AI surrendering to specify it's a checkmate
- Poison added to an existing square, when an enemy piece is already there, correctly kills the piece at the end of the next enemy turn
- Fixed minor spelling mistakes
- Fixed some UI issues, with text not fitting for certain languages
- Fixed the mercenary scenario to always make half your pieces mercenary (sometimes it was slightly less)
Patch 1.12
Hopefully this is the last daily patch and the next one will be more QOL features :)
