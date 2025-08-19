Improved chess arrows so that circles always appear beneath arrows



Removed the cream secondary colour, replacing it with cyan



Added secondary colours for enemy pieces in the settings menu - This looks much better than changing your own



Fixed the Winning Bet badge so it only triggers for pieces at the same or less value



Improved the winning bet badge so it gives $2 for each piece taken (of the same or less value)



Kings spawned by your opponent, using two kings or four kings boss badges, reset the highlight of the piece so it actually works



Changed the check function, so some moves that can be used in slippy chess to block check actually show for the player



Reworded the poison badges



Reworded the victory for the AI surrendering to specify it's a checkmate



Poison added to an existing square, when an enemy piece is already there, correctly kills the piece at the end of the next enemy turn



Fixed minor spelling mistakes



Fixed some UI issues, with text not fitting for certain languages



Fixed the mercenary scenario to always make half your pieces mercenary (sometimes it was slightly less)



Hopefully this is the last daily patch and the next one will be more QOL features :)