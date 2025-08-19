 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19658408 Edited 19 August 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hopefully this is the last daily patch and the next one will be more QOL features :)
  • Improved chess arrows so that circles always appear beneath arrows
  • Removed the cream secondary colour, replacing it with cyan
  • Added secondary colours for enemy pieces in the settings menu - This looks much better than changing your own
  • Fixed the Winning Bet badge so it only triggers for pieces at the same or less value
  • Improved the winning bet badge so it gives $2 for each piece taken (of the same or less value)
  • Kings spawned by your opponent, using two kings or four kings boss badges, reset the highlight of the piece so it actually works
  • Changed the check function, so some moves that can be used in slippy chess to block check actually show for the player
  • Reworded the poison badges
  • Reworded the victory for the AI surrendering to specify it's a checkmate
  • Poison added to an existing square, when an enemy piece is already there, correctly kills the piece at the end of the next enemy turn
  • Fixed minor spelling mistakes
  • Fixed some UI issues, with text not fitting for certain languages
  • Fixed the mercenary scenario to always make half your pieces mercenary (sometimes it was slightly less)

