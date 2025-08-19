 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19658337 Edited 19 August 2025 – 18:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
August 19, 2025

  • Fixed bug that resulted in some sounds still playing partially at full volume even when turned down.
  • Fixed bug that would cause getting stuck on the loot screen.
  • Added Q and E keyboard keys for left/right camera rotation, with a setting for reversing direction of it.
  • Changed keyboard shortcut for showing energy emission to N, since E is now used for camera rotation.

Changed files in this update

