Lots of feedback was gathered from the last playtest (thank you all)! This update incorporates many of the suggestions that were made:
Coins can now be stolen in the Coin Collector minigame
Add Steam integration (invites, joining friends, authentication)
Made charged punch more viable
Various gameplay fixes and improvements
Reworked minigame reward ceremony and scoreboards
Disabled 3-player minigames
Improve decal rendering
Add time warning when minigame is about to end
VFX improvements for better communication
Changed files in this update