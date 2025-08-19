 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19658288
Update notes via Steam Community

Lots of feedback was gathered from the last playtest (thank you all)! This update incorporates many of the suggestions that were made:

  • Coins can now be stolen in the Coin Collector minigame

  • Add Steam integration (invites, joining friends, authentication)

  • Made charged punch more viable

  • Various gameplay fixes and improvements

  • Reworked minigame reward ceremony and scoreboards

  • Disabled 3-player minigames

  • Improve decal rendering

  • Add time warning when minigame is about to end

  • VFX improvements for better communication

Changed files in this update

