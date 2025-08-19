 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Delta Force
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19658275 Edited 19 August 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Update Details

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the display of decoration operation indicators.

  • Fixed display issues in settings related to V-Sync, Motion Blur, Camera Inertia, and Photo Permission Compatibility.

✨ New & Improved

  • Added a Hide UI option in the settings.

  • Added guidance for intimate dialogue operations.

  • In the “Dark Crow” mission, the prompt time for restoring model poses has been increased from 8 seconds to 30 seconds.

  • Increased the probability of customers using the self-service photo booth.

Thank you all for your support and feedback! We’ll continue working to optimize the game and bring you a better experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3098661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link