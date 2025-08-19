🔧 Update Details
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue with the display of decoration operation indicators.
Fixed display issues in settings related to V-Sync, Motion Blur, Camera Inertia, and Photo Permission Compatibility.
✨ New & Improved
Added a Hide UI option in the settings.
Added guidance for intimate dialogue operations.
In the “Dark Crow” mission, the prompt time for restoring model poses has been increased from 8 seconds to 30 seconds.
Increased the probability of customers using the self-service photo booth.
Thank you all for your support and feedback! We’ll continue working to optimize the game and bring you a better experience.
Changed files in this update