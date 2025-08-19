 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Delta Force
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 19 August 2025 Build 19658140 Edited 19 August 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

IT’S OFFICIAL! BAPBAP 1.0 is LIVE!

Thanks for testing the preview patch with us - we've been hammering away at all the biggest bugs y'all found, so hopefully things feels more smoothge for ya. Also, be on the lookout for one new augment :)

It's been a crazy long journey to get to this point and to all our fans, new and old, thanks for coming along with us.

New features:

- New Character: Kat, the Catmancer

- 2 new maps: Temple & Tireclub

- Bunch of new augments

- Background music added to maps

- New skins

Blog post if you missed it here: https://baphq.notion.site/015-1-0-Launch-24ed25b25d7980698fd2e9528d42f303

As mentioned before, we consider this the definitive version of BAPBAP.

Please look forward to our other games coming up in the future (we'll keep y'all posted!)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2226283
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2226284
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link