IT’S OFFICIAL! BAPBAP 1.0 is LIVE!
Thanks for testing the preview patch with us - we've been hammering away at all the biggest bugs y'all found, so hopefully things feels more smoothge for ya. Also, be on the lookout for one new augment :)
It's been a crazy long journey to get to this point and to all our fans, new and old, thanks for coming along with us.
New features:
- New Character: Kat, the Catmancer
- 2 new maps: Temple & Tireclub
- Bunch of new augments
- Background music added to maps
- New skins
Blog post if you missed it here: https://baphq.notion.site/015-1-0-Launch-24ed25b25d7980698fd2e9528d42f303
As mentioned before, we consider this the definitive version of BAPBAP.
Please look forward to our other games coming up in the future (we'll keep y'all posted!)
