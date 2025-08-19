IT’S OFFICIAL! BAPBAP 1.0 is LIVE!

Thanks for testing the preview patch with us - we've been hammering away at all the biggest bugs y'all found, so hopefully things feels more smoothge for ya. Also, be on the lookout for one new augment :)



It's been a crazy long journey to get to this point and to all our fans, new and old, thanks for coming along with us.



New features:

- New Character: Kat, the Catmancer

- 2 new maps: Temple & Tireclub

- Bunch of new augments

- Background music added to maps

- New skins

Blog post if you missed it here: https://baphq.notion.site/015-1-0-Launch-24ed25b25d7980698fd2e9528d42f303

As mentioned before, we consider this the definitive version of BAPBAP.

Please look forward to our other games coming up in the future (we'll keep y'all posted!)