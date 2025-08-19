 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19657976 Edited 19 August 2025 – 17:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed Multiple Different Server issues
- As host/Leader You can kick yourself
- After leaving a lobby you can't join any lobby
- Bouncing is now sent across the Server(further updates for better feel later)
- Timer between clients and host not lined up
- Race Position shower not updated between clients

Changed files in this update

Depot 3361731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link