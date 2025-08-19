- game will no longer block 'win' key

- vsync is now enabled in fullscreen mode

- pillage (gold bonus for attacking buildings) now requires t3 research



balance changes:

- deathcloud effect duration decreased

- mage (classic with heroes mod and heroes mode) melee damage increased

- 'defend' ability is made less effective

- workers on top of buildings (ranged) attack damage increased

- classic with heroes' heroes now require lumber to hire as well as gold (experimental)

- classic with heroes' heroes now require lumbermill to be trained, but can be trained from t1 main building (experimental)