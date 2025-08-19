 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19657921 Edited 19 August 2025 – 18:26:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- game will no longer block 'win' key
- vsync is now enabled in fullscreen mode
- pillage (gold bonus for attacking buildings) now requires t3 research

balance changes:
- deathcloud effect duration decreased
- mage (classic with heroes mod and heroes mode) melee damage increased
- 'defend' ability is made less effective
- workers on top of buildings (ranged) attack damage increased
- classic with heroes' heroes now require lumber to hire as well as gold (experimental)
- classic with heroes' heroes now require lumbermill to be trained, but can be trained from t1 main building (experimental)

