- game will no longer block 'win' key
- vsync is now enabled in fullscreen mode
- pillage (gold bonus for attacking buildings) now requires t3 research
balance changes:
- deathcloud effect duration decreased
- mage (classic with heroes mod and heroes mode) melee damage increased
- 'defend' ability is made less effective
- workers on top of buildings (ranged) attack damage increased
- classic with heroes' heroes now require lumber to hire as well as gold (experimental)
- classic with heroes' heroes now require lumbermill to be trained, but can be trained from t1 main building (experimental)
Update Notes For Aug 19
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update