Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where logs would not respawn if all quartered logs had been used.
- Fixed a bug where quartered logs would not be removed from the inventory between nights.
Tweaks:
- Slowed the freezing effect down by 50%.
Update Notes for August, 19th
