 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19657897 Edited 19 August 2025 – 17:52:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where logs would not respawn if all quartered logs had been used.
- Fixed a bug where quartered logs would not be removed from the inventory between nights.

Tweaks:
- Slowed the freezing effect down by 50%.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3920871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link