Balance Changes:

Characters now get a diminishing number of extra Stat Points, this amount scales with the Levels Gained value for that Story.

Characters no longer start with 25% of their Levels Gained as Stat Points. They now start with 1 Stat Point in Glades and 0 Stat Points in Oasis.

Ascended rules have been changed.

Augments in Oasis have slightly less SP costs early and slightly more SP costs late.

Changed Lan’s mid-late Glades weapons to be slightly stronger.

Minor Changes:

The hidden entrance dialogue for Oasis is now more specific.

There is now a dialogue that serves as a reminder for the location of the hidden entrance.

The description for Ascended Mode has been redesigned.

Cloud Saves are now always loadable.

Runs that are started with less than 0 Encounter Points allow for you to change Equipment instead of instantly ending the Run. Thanks to Reverie for suggesting this.

Oasis can no longer be started if you have less than 2 Encounter Points from incoming runs. Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

Incoming runs from Glades no longer duplicate if you press the override button. Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

EXP and Gold Area Bonuses are now actually multiplicative. Gold Bonuses have been halved to compensate. Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

The run no longer ends when talking to Lyra for the first time as Sibyl. Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

Stan no longer remains after his dialogue with Apolonia in the Glades. Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

Equipment Slots in the Equipment Shop no longer have a plus if you are not in the right Zone. Thanks to Ivalyr for finding this.

Sibyl can now equip more than one Twilight Amulet as an Accessory even when she has one non-accessory Twilight Amulet equipped. Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

All of Sibyl’s loot is now obtainable. Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

Sibyl’s Special Move shows the correct values during Ascended. Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

Sibyl can no longer move with the Stats Menu open after she uses her Special. Thanks to snowflake for finding this.

Clarified the Codex entry for Sibyl’s Rogue Enhancement. Thanks to Reverie for suggesting this.

The number of Stat Points in the Stats Menu is now abbreviated.

The selected Character is no longer automatically swapped after an Encounter in certain cases when not using auto allocate. Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

The cliff in the Level 6000 Area in Sibyl’s Glades Story now has a proper hitbox. Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

Text from the previous Encounter no longer shows up in the next Encounter if you start an Encounter very quickly after ending the previous Encounter. Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.