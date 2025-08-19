 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19657893 Edited 19 August 2025 – 17:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes:

  • Changed Lan’s mid-late Glades weapons to be slightly stronger.

  • Augments in Oasis have slightly less SP costs early and slightly more SP costs late.

  • Ascended rules have been changed.

    • Characters no longer start with 25% of their Levels Gained as Stat Points. They now start with 1 Stat Point in Glades and 0 Stat Points in Oasis.

    • Characters now get a diminishing number of extra Stat Points, this amount scales with the Levels Gained value for that Story.

Minor Changes:

  • The hidden entrance dialogue for Oasis is now more specific.

  • There is now a dialogue that serves as a reminder for the location of the hidden entrance.

  • The description for Ascended Mode has been redesigned.

  • Cloud Saves are now always loadable.

  • Runs that are started with less than 0 Encounter Points allow for you to change Equipment instead of instantly ending the Run.

    • Thanks to Reverie for suggesting this.

  • Oasis can no longer be started if you have less than 2 Encounter Points from incoming runs.

    • Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

  • Incoming runs from Glades no longer duplicate if you press the override button.

    • Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

  • EXP and Gold Area Bonuses are now actually multiplicative. Gold Bonuses have been halved to compensate.

    • Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

  • The run no longer ends when talking to Lyra for the first time as Sibyl.

    • Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

  • Stan no longer remains after his dialogue with Apolonia in the Glades.

    • Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

  • Equipment Slots in the Equipment Shop no longer have a plus if you are not in the right Zone.

    • Thanks to Ivalyr for finding this.

  • Sibyl can now equip more than one Twilight Amulet as an Accessory even when she has one non-accessory Twilight Amulet equipped.

    • Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

  • All of Sibyl’s loot is now obtainable.

    • Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

  • Sibyl’s Special Move shows the correct values during Ascended.

    • Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

  • Sibyl can no longer move with the Stats Menu open after she uses her Special.

    • Thanks to snowflake for finding this.

  • Clarified the Codex entry for Sibyl’s Rogue Enhancement.

    • Thanks to Reverie for suggesting this.

  • The number of Stat Points in the Stats Menu is now abbreviated.

  • The selected Character is no longer automatically swapped after an Encounter in certain cases when not using auto allocate.

    • Thanks to Reverie for finding this.

  • The cliff in the Level 6000 Area in Sibyl’s Glades Story now has a proper hitbox.

    • Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

  • Text from the previous Encounter no longer shows up in the next Encounter if you start an Encounter very quickly after ending the previous Encounter.

    • Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

  • The first formula in Dodge’s Codex is now correct.

    • Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

