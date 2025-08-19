A few non-gameplay features are in this update:
-NEW draft mode "DUPLICATES" where you can select the same character multiple times
* available in offline matches and online custom matches
-Animal cards are now graded and this grade is shown in the bottom corner of the card
* Common -- Uncommon -- Rare -- Super Rare -- Legendary
-NEW "Card Packs" currently $2.99 each
* packs will include 5 random cards (characters + skins)
...Roadmap features coming next:
NEW FIELDS!
-there are 7 new fields that have been in development and looking amazing so far, would like to release 3 of them this Fall
NEW ANIMALS!
-this will probably come later on with the remaining 4 fields, eta Spring 2026. This would also include a restructure to the draft board
NEW ONLINE MINIGAME MODE
-this has been close to ready but dev on it stalled out to prioritize the other items. Would like to include this with the 3 new fields in a Fall update
NEW STORY MODE (Part 2)
-likely waayy too much of a stretch anytime soon... Once the new fields/animals/minigame are released sometime by next year, the decision would be to keep adding more animals/modes or start developing a completely new title (Yerr Out Football? Yerr Out Chessball?)
...One more note:
Yerr Out has been approved for:
-Steam's Animal Fest! (November 10-17)
-Steam's Sports Fest! (December 8-15)
Not sure there will be any promos, but be sure to tell everyone you know where they can quench their thirst for some animal sports gaming. Thanks for playing!
Yerr Out 1.0.7 just released!
