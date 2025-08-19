A few non-gameplay features are in this update:



-NEW draft mode "DUPLICATES" where you can select the same character multiple times

* available in offline matches and online custom matches



-Animal cards are now graded and this grade is shown in the bottom corner of the card

* Common -- Uncommon -- Rare -- Super Rare -- Legendary



-NEW "Card Packs" currently $2.99 each

* packs will include 5 random cards (characters + skins)









==========================================================

==========================================================



...Roadmap features coming next:



NEW FIELDS!

-there are 7 new fields that have been in development and looking amazing so far, would like to release 3 of them this Fall



NEW ANIMALS!

-this will probably come later on with the remaining 4 fields, eta Spring 2026. This would also include a restructure to the draft board



NEW ONLINE MINIGAME MODE

-this has been close to ready but dev on it stalled out to prioritize the other items. Would like to include this with the 3 new fields in a Fall update





NEW STORY MODE (Part 2)

-likely waayy too much of a stretch anytime soon... Once the new fields/animals/minigame are released sometime by next year, the decision would be to keep adding more animals/modes or start developing a completely new title (Yerr Out Football? Yerr Out Chessball?)







==========================================================

==========================================================



...One more note:



Yerr Out has been approved for:

-Steam's Animal Fest! (November 10-17)

-Steam's Sports Fest! (December 8-15)



Not sure there will be any promos, but be sure to tell everyone you know where they can quench their thirst for some animal sports gaming. Thanks for playing!

