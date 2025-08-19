 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Delta Force
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19657844 Edited 19 August 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings!

It's time for another patch! You all have sent in great feedback through bug reports, Steam, Reddit and Discord - keep it up!

Sunset Park - Swimming and Calisthenics

These two features weren't quite ready for the initial experimental launch, but they are now active!

Enjoy your time at Sunset Park more now - find the pool entrance and take a swim around the pool, or go work out with the Calisthenics machines in Sunset Park!

Changelog

  • Fixed game locks up when closing game after playing custom games or offline mode

  • Fixed "Get a job" tutorial objective not completing if getting the job before the quest starts

  • Fixed game locking up when opening Interior Designer mode as you were exiting a building

  • Delivery Jobs

    • Changed default position of Delivery Job Summary

    • Fixed Delivery Job having "For Sale" versions as delivery items

    • Fixed Delivery Job Vans not outlining when hovering

    • Fixed Delivery Job transaction text not localized

  • Fixed can't access 16th & 17th 10th Avenue

  • Fixed can't use Moving Service on new buildings

    • Note: If you already used the service, your items are still there, just...far away. You can use the moving service again and they will reappear, or terminate the building to get a refund for the items.

    • Impacts the 6 new warehouse layouts, J1 and D2 buildings

  • Updated the Contact information of special businesses who moved to Industry City

    • This was causing locations like Factory Supply Depot to stop working properly

  • Adjusted factory machine prices, especially food machines

  • Fixed custom colors not working on BizMan Settings

  • Fixed "balance and cost" panel disappearing in Interior Designer mode

  • Fixed Business Type filters not working in the Blueprint menu

  • Expandable Purchasing Agents and BizMan Deliveries can now be closed again

  • Fixed some problems with Ika Bohag layout

  • Fixed shirt clipping while energy and hunger is 0

  • Fixed some buildings positions when viewing from VoogleMaps

  • Fixed 15th 9th Avenue windows flickering

Fixes Coming Soon

  • Sometimes in the mornings, vehicles spawn randomly into parking spaces

  • A few small tutorial bugs

  • By popular request - Wholesale "Urgent Order" deliveries. Need something from the wholesalers, but don't want to wait until Monday? Get an order the next day for a surcharge. This will be added before the full EA 0.9 release!

Thank you all for the bug reports! We'll continue to polish and patch things up, based on your feedback!

~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19657844
Windows 64-bit Depot 1331551
macOS 64-bit Depot 1331552
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link