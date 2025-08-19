Greetings!
It's time for another patch! You all have sent in great feedback through bug reports, Steam, Reddit and Discord - keep it up!
Sunset Park - Swimming and Calisthenics
These two features weren't quite ready for the initial experimental launch, but they are now active!
Enjoy your time at Sunset Park more now - find the pool entrance and take a swim around the pool, or go work out with the Calisthenics machines in Sunset Park!
Changelog
Fixed game locks up when closing game after playing custom games or offline mode
Fixed "Get a job" tutorial objective not completing if getting the job before the quest starts
Fixed game locking up when opening Interior Designer mode as you were exiting a building
Delivery Jobs
Changed default position of Delivery Job Summary
Fixed Delivery Job having "For Sale" versions as delivery items
Fixed Delivery Job Vans not outlining when hovering
Fixed Delivery Job transaction text not localized
Fixed can't access 16th & 17th 10th Avenue
Fixed can't use Moving Service on new buildings
Note: If you already used the service, your items are still there, just...far away. You can use the moving service again and they will reappear, or terminate the building to get a refund for the items.
Impacts the 6 new warehouse layouts, J1 and D2 buildings
Updated the Contact information of special businesses who moved to Industry City
This was causing locations like Factory Supply Depot to stop working properly
Adjusted factory machine prices, especially food machines
Fixed custom colors not working on BizMan Settings
Fixed "balance and cost" panel disappearing in Interior Designer mode
Fixed Business Type filters not working in the Blueprint menu
Expandable Purchasing Agents and BizMan Deliveries can now be closed again
Fixed some problems with Ika Bohag layout
Fixed shirt clipping while energy and hunger is 0
Fixed some buildings positions when viewing from VoogleMaps
Fixed 15th 9th Avenue windows flickering
Fixes Coming Soon
Sometimes in the mornings, vehicles spawn randomly into parking spaces
A few small tutorial bugs
By popular request - Wholesale "Urgent Order" deliveries. Need something from the wholesalers, but don't want to wait until Monday? Get an order the next day for a surcharge. This will be added before the full EA 0.9 release!
Thank you all for the bug reports! We'll continue to polish and patch things up, based on your feedback!
~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team
Changed depots in experimental branch