This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

It's time for another patch! You all have sent in great feedback through bug reports, Steam, Reddit and Discord - keep it up!

Sunset Park - Swimming and Calisthenics

These two features weren't quite ready for the initial experimental launch, but they are now active!



Enjoy your time at Sunset Park more now - find the pool entrance and take a swim around the pool, or go work out with the Calisthenics machines in Sunset Park!

Changelog

Fixed game locks up when closing game after playing custom games or offline mode

Fixed "Get a job" tutorial objective not completing if getting the job before the quest starts

Fixed game locking up when opening Interior Designer mode as you were exiting a building

Delivery Jobs Changed default position of Delivery Job Summary Fixed Delivery Job having "For Sale" versions as delivery items Fixed Delivery Job Vans not outlining when hovering Fixed Delivery Job transaction text not localized

Fixed can't access 16th & 17th 10th Avenue

Fixed can't use Moving Service on new buildings Note: If you already used the service, your items are still there, just...far away. You can use the moving service again and they will reappear, or terminate the building to get a refund for the items. Impacts the 6 new warehouse layouts, J1 and D2 buildings

Updated the Contact information of special businesses who moved to Industry City This was causing locations like Factory Supply Depot to stop working properly

Adjusted factory machine prices, especially food machines

Fixed custom colors not working on BizMan Settings

Fixed "balance and cost" panel disappearing in Interior Designer mode

Fixed Business Type filters not working in the Blueprint menu

Expandable Purchasing Agents and BizMan Deliveries can now be closed again

Fixed some problems with Ika Bohag layout

Fixed shirt clipping while energy and hunger is 0

Fixed some buildings positions when viewing from VoogleMaps

Fixed 15th 9th Avenue windows flickering

Fixes Coming Soon

Sometimes in the mornings, vehicles spawn randomly into parking spaces

A few small tutorial bugs

By popular request - Wholesale "Urgent Order" deliveries. Need something from the wholesalers, but don't want to wait until Monday? Get an order the next day for a surcharge. This will be added before the full EA 0.9 release!

Thank you all for the bug reports! We'll continue to polish and patch things up, based on your feedback!

~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team